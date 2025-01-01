Zakir Naik reaches Lahore, visits Mansura to meet JI chief Hafiz Naeem

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Renowned Indian scholar Dr Zakir Naik visits Jamaat-e-Islami office Mansura in Lahore on Tuesday on the request of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. Dr Zakir could not visit Mansura last October due to security concerns.

He reached the Lahore Airport on Tuesday where he was welcomed by JI Emir. JI chief briefed the guest about the services provided by the JI – ranging from religious to educational activities.

Hafiz Naeem said the JI was a champion of Islamic unity and a great proponent of respect for all beliefs and belief in humanity. He said the JI wanted to bring about a prosperous revolution so that the country become a welfare state in a true sense.

Dr Zakir Naik said it was his longstanding dream to visit the headquarters of the JI. Also, he praised the efforts of JI to cause a positive change in society.