Zalmay at GHQ- Met COAS and Thanked Pakistan’s efforts

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: While reinforcing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a peaceful and progressive region, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region.

He added that all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

He gave this statement while meeting the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.

Zalmay khalilzad said, “It is not acceptable and there is a solution to every problem, and a solution must be found. We are ready to help if the country’s interests come first and personal interests do not come first. I am confident that a solution will be found and we will not allow personal interests to take precedence. This is the promise of the US to the people of Afghanistan,”

ISPR, the official military channel divulged that during this meeting Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sdiq was also present.

Matters of mutual interests, regional economic cooperation and security, and the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were deeply discussed between them.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation to a great extent appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.

Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for its role in advancing the Afghanistan peace process.? He highlighted the pivotal role as a facilitator being played by Pakistan in Afghan peace Process.

Zalmay stressed the need for ongoing regional and international support for this historic opportunity for peace.

As Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said, “The United States will never forget the solidarity of our many allies and partners who have stood with us in the long struggle to end this war.”

Zalmay Khalilzad’s next destination is India. He is on a four-trip, where he will meet with The US interlocutor for Afghan-Taliban talks Zalmay Khalilzadis on a short visit to India on Tuesday.

He will hold discussions with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday in Doha. Six months later than planned due to disagreements over a prisoner swap agreed and the continuing Taliban offensive against high-value targets in Kabul.