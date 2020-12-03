Zalmay heads off to Qatar and Turkey

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Ankara on December 2. In Turkey, he will discuss international coordination and Turkish support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, confirmed the U.S State Department in a press release.

The officials have stated that during his stop in Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures.

It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire cited the press release.

After this United States Special envoy, Ambassador Khalilzad will also travel in the region to gather support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations. This visit comes after yesterdays breakthrough agreement signed between the Afghanistan government and The Taliban’s in Doha.

Over this Khalilzad stated that, the agreement is three pages codifying “rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire,” tweeted Zalmay Khalilzad.

The United States special envoy for Afghanistan has played a critical role in the talks; he further added “this agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues.