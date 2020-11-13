Zalmay Khalilzad visits Turkey

F.P. Report

ANKARA: U.S. Special Representative for Afgha-nistan Reconciliation Am-bassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Ankara from November 11-13. In meetings with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu, Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, Presidency Special Advisor Ibrahim Kalin, and other senior Turkish officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Turkey for its ongoing commitment and long-standing support to the Afghanistan peace process. He also provided an update on the current state of negotiations and recent advancements in discussions between the two parties.

Ambassador Khalilzad and Turkish officials agreed that violence in Afghanistan remains of utmost concern and there is an overwhelming consensus in the international community that all sides must find a path to ending violence permanently, starting with an immediate reduction in violence.

Ambassador Khalilzad and Turkish officials also discussed how Turkey, in concert with others in the international community, can encourage the two sides to accelerate their efforts to negotiate a political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Khalilzad and Turkish officials discussed regional economic opportunities that are possible following a political settlement in Afghanistan, particularly projects that link Afghanistan and Central Asia to South Asia and beyond.