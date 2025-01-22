Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket sign MoU for cricket exchange program

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An MoU has been signed between Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket under which Pakistani players will also represhent the Kuwaiti team under the exchange program.

Peshawar Zalmi will continue to provide opportunities and all possible facilities to the young cricketers of Khyber Pakhtunkhw, Javed Afridi Mou Signing held at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar, Peshawar Zalmi Chief Operating Officer Mian Abbas Laeeq and Kuwait Cricket DG Sajid Ashraf signed the MoU.

On this occasion, former captain Muhammad Yusuf Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram were present Under the MoU, an exchange program has started between Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket. Peshawar Zalmi’s talent hunt and trials in Peshawar also selected players for the Kuwait cricket team.

100 cricketers shortlisted for the trials of Peshawar Zalmi this month participated in the trials for the Kuwait cricket team. Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait cricket coaches evaluated the performance of the players in the trials that lasted for three days. Kuwait Cricket DG Sajid Ashraf said that he is thankful to Peshawar Zalmi who helped in the selection of players for the Kuwait Cricket Team in the talent hunt.

The exchange program will not only give the cricketers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan an opportunity to showcase their talents, but also strengthen the ties between the two brother countries. Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said that he welcomed the officials of Kuwait cricket in Peshawar and Pakistan.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, said in his message that Peshawar Zalmi has been trying since the first day to give the young cricketers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only an opportunity to express their abilities, but also to provide them with all possible facilities, including cricket equipment, kit. Bags included should also be provided.

Peshawar Zalmi’s talent hit has brought young cricketers to the fore in the past and this time not only the 100 best cricketers have been shortlisted but now they will get a chance to play in Kuwait as well.