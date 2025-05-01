Zalmi down United by six wickets

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Babar Azam and Maaz Sadaqat hit fifties as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 144, Zalmi got over the line in 16.4 overs, with six wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.

The chasing side was off to a shaky start as Mitchell Owen fell on the second ball of the innings after hitting the first for a six.

His opening partner Saim Ayub was quick to follow him as he was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis after scoring just one run.

With Peshawar Zalmi struggling at 12/2, captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris joined forces to stabilise the innings.

However, Haris fell to Riley Meredith in the 6th over after scoring 13 runs, with the scoreboard showing 38/3 in 5.5 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat then joined Babar Azam, and the two played with caution to put their side in a strong position.

Maaz Sadaqat scored his fifty in his first game for Zalmi in the ongoing PSL 10 and stitched a match-winning 98-run partnership to take the side to 140 in 15.4 overs.

The left-handed batter was dismissed after scoring 55 off 33 balls, with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 53 as they chased down the 144-run target over the loss of four wickets.

Earlier, Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets as Peshawar Zalmi restricted Islamabad United to 143 in the 22nd match of the PSL 10.

After opting to bat first, the defending champions were off to a strong start as Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers gave them a 58-run opening stand.

Farhan fell to Ahmed Daniyal after scoring 36 off 35 deliveries.

Mayers followed him to the dugout in the very next over after scoring 18 runs as the scoreboard showed 62/2 in 9.1 overs.

Saim Ayub removed Salman Agha on four while Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan made 15 off eight before his dismissal.

Colin Munro’s 11-run knock came to an end as he fell victim to Mohammad Ali in the 14th over as United were reduced to 89/5.

The defending champions continued to lose wickets at intervals as Peshawar Zalmi bowlers kept a tight line and length throughout the innings.

Ben Dwarshuis played a crucial late-inning 33-run knock to help Islamabad United post 143 on the scoreboard.

For the Zalmi, Ali took three wickets while Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up a wicket each.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, and Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, and Mohammad Ali.

Multan Sultans have become the first team to crash out of the ongoing 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

They sit at the bottom of the points table, with just two points in eight matches.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.