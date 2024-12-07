Zalmi Foundation launches Women’s Cricket League

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Zalmi Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Zalmi Women Cricket League (ZWL), Pakitan’s first-ever women’s cricket. This groundbreaking initiative, in collaboration with Ufone 4G, is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and empowering women in sports and fulfills Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 of Gender Equality.

The Zalmi Women League reflects Peshawar Zalmi’s unwavering commitment to creating impactful opportunities for youth, breaking barriers, and fostering an inclusive sports culture in KP. Over the years, Zalmi Foundation – the CSR wing of Peshawar Zalmi has been at the forefront of youth empowerment, education and healthcare initiatives. The launch of the ZWL adds another historic chapter to its legacy.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation Mr. Javed Afridi Quote Joining this transformative journey is Ufone 4G, renowned for its support of inclusive and impactful initiatives aimed at addressing key socio-economic issues as well as providing opportunities to deserving people.

The league will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four:

Group A

Peshawar Thunderbolts

DI Khan Royals

Kohat Titans

Mardan Mavericks

Group B

Peshawar All Stars

Bannu Renegades

Hazara Daffodils

Malakand Strikers

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage playing 2 semi-finals followed by an exciting final match to crown the inaugural champion.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi signed an MoU with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring full support for the Zalmi Women League. Speaking on behalf of the provincial government, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledged assistance in providing state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure and resources to ensure the league’s success.

The Zalmi Women League is scheduled to take place from December 3 to December 7, 2024, at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar. The league promises thrilling matches, opportunities for young athletes to shine, and a powerful message of women empowerment that will resonate across Pakistan and beyond.

With this initiative, Peshawar Zalmi aims to set a precedent for women participation in sports in the country, showcasing the potential of female athletes and redefining the future of cricket in Pakistan.