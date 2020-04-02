Zalmi Foundation submits cheque of Rs10m to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, presented a cheque of PKR 10 Million to Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister House Islamabad 200,000 surgical masks from Haier Group handed over to Pakistan Government Zalmi Foundation has submitted a cheque of PKR 10 Million in Corona Relief Fund of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, presented the cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister House Islamabad.

Two hundred thousand surgical masks have been handed over to the government of Pakistan by Haier Group.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Zalmi Foundation and Javed Afridi’s passion saying that in this difficult time we can only succeed against the Corona virus if all of us stand together.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, said the government and our joint efforts can de feat the Corona virus.

Javed Afridi appealed that all donors should donate generously to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.