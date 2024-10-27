Zara Noor Abbas says brands refused to work with her during first pregnancy

(Web Desk): Popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas recently disclosed that when she first became pregnant, well-known brands and advertising companies refused to offer her work.

In a conversation on Faisal Qureshi’s podcast, Zara explained that she had a contract with a brand during her first pregnancy. However, when the brand discovered her pregnancy, they terminated the contract and refused to continue working with her.

“They told me that now that I was pregnant, I no longer fit their target market,” Zara shared. She questioned the brand’s management, asking if pregnant women don’t wear makeup, to which they responded by stating that she no longer looked as “smart” as before, leading them to cancel the contract.

Zara also noted that while pregnant actresses in India are given significant projects, in Pakistan, there is a reluctance to work with them due to concerns about their appearance during pregnancy.

The actress further revealed that during her second pregnancy, her health did not allow her to continue working, prompting her to take a break from showbiz.

Zara’s pregnancy comes after the loss of her son Aurangzeb in 2021, six months into her pregnancy at the time.It is worth mentioning that Zara and Asad Siddiqui welcomed their daughter, Noor Jahan, on March 27 of this year.

Earlier Zara clarified her position regarding her absence from the screen, stating, “Being temporarily away from the screen and leaving work are two different things.”

Her post was in response to a newspaper article commenting on her time away from the entertainment industry. Zara firmly stated, “Stop portraying pregnant women as unable to balance family and work. If there is no alternative example in your surroundings, that is not my responsibility.”