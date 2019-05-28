Zardari approaches SC against transfer of fake accounts case to Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the transfer of the fake accounts case from a banking court in Karachi to an accountability court in Islamabad.

According to local news channel report, the appeal states that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader is being politically victimized.

It added that Zardari had spent time in jail and was acquitted in fake and fabricated cases. According to the appeal, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had started a probe into the fake accounts case and did not nominate Asif Ali Zardari in the interim challan.

The appeal prayed to the Supreme Court that Asif Ali Zardari is separated from the fake and fabricated fake accounts case.

On July 6 last year, the FIA had lodged the fake accounts case in a banking court in Karachi which was heard for approximately eight months. Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had taken protective bail in the case.

On March 15, 2019, the banking court ordered that the case be transferred to Islamabad where it is being heard by accountability judge Arshad Malik.