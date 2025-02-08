Zardari Attends Asian Winter Games Opening in Harbin

Harbin (February 8, 2025): President Asif Ali Zardari attended the grand opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders. The event saw the participation of key figures, including the Sultan of Brunei, the President of Kyrgyzstan, and the Prime Minister of Thailand.

The games, which will run from February 7 to 14, have drawn over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries, including Pakistan, highlighting Asia’s growing role in winter sports.

Extending his best wishes, President Zardari praised China’s efforts in hosting the event and encouraged athletes to showcase their best performances on the international stage.

Source: APP