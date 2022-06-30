Zardari, Bilawal meet PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Railway and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Malik Ahmed Khan attended the meeting.

