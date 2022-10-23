Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid glowing tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary.

In his message, Asif Ali Zardari said that the struggle of Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto for the country, people and democracy was unparalleled.

He added that Begum Nusrat Bhutto had a history of sacrifices for the country, people and democracy.

“Begum Nusrat Bhutto bravely faced the dictators and tyrants of the time. She gave the philosophy of reconciliation for the restoration of Constitution and democracy,” he stated.

“The 18th constitutional amendment is the realisation of the dream of Begum Nusrat Bhutto,” he pointed out. In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said: “Begum Nusrat Bhutto taught us that nothing is greater than tolerance and patience.”

“Raising the voice of truth in the darkness of oppression should be the main goal. Nothing is dearer than democracy and Pakistan,” he pointed out.

