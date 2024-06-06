Zardari calls for GB’s socio-economic uplift

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari today underlined the need for focusing on the socio-economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan as investment in the region would bring economic prosperity to the area.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, who called on him in Islamabad. The President assured the delegation that steps would be taken to develop health, education and road infrastructure to provide basic facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan at their doorsteps. He highlighted the need to expand the airport in Gilgit, besides finding new ways and means for the development of the region.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan is the gateway to China, having immense vast economic potential that needs to be fully capitalized upon for the people’s benefit. Asif Ali Zardari informed the delegation that the issue of compensation to the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha dam would be taken up at the appropriate forum. The delegation told the President that the discontinuation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme is causing problems as the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are unable to avail health insurance services.

The President suggested that the Sehat Sahulat Programme should be included in the Benazir Income Support Programme so that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan can avail medical treatment. The delegation thanked the President for taking interest in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the resolution of its issues.

The President assured the delegation of his cooperation and support for addressing the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The delegation apprised the President about the developmental and financial needs of Gilgit-Baltistan. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, and senior government officials attended the meeting.