Zardari deliberately deprived of medical facilities in jail: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressing concern over the deteriorating health of former President Asif Ali Zardari, said that the government will be responsible if anything happens to him.

The statement issued by Bilawal Bhutto asserted that despite repeated medical demands, Zardari was not being given access to medical experts. “He is not guilty of any crime but imprisoned for a baseless and false trial”, he added.

PPP chairman expressed that the health condition of former president was being concealed. “Even his family members are not being told from what he is suffering”, he added.

He further said that Zardari was deliberately kept out of treatment facilities in Adiala Jail. “He was forced out of the hospital on a wheelchair”, he asserted adding that his whole family is worried about Zardari’s health.

As per details, application earlier filed by Bilawal Bhutto demanded including neurologist and an orthopedic surgeon in the medical board. He said medical board must be formed for the satisfaction of Zardari’s family as his health condition is worsening.