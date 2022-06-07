Zardari formed history’s biggest reconciliatory govt: Nasir Shah

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Former President Asif Ali Zardari had formed the biggest reconciliatory government in the political history of Pakistan.

He said that eight parties and four independent candidates were part of the federal government.

The Minister said that Asif Ali Zardari successfully implemented the philosophy and ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Nasir Shah said that the statement of current opposition party proved to be wrong about the reconciliatory politics.

He said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) was not only a part of the federal government due to reconciliation but also become a part of the Punjab government. He said that the reconciliation paved the way for the former opposition to enter the assemblies and oust the former rulers to roads. He further said the country coming out of the crises owing to the reconciliatory politics.

Related