Zardari indicted in Park Lane Company, Thatha Water Supply references

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in two more graft references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme and Park Lane Company connected with fake accounts case.

The court ordered the prosecution to produce its evidence and witnesses in next hearings of the cases after the accused denied all charges against them.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard two references mov-ed by National Accountab-ility Bureau (NAB) against Zardari and other co-accused.

The former president appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements in place around judicial complex Islamabad.

At the out set of the hearing, the court framed charges against the accused people and the judge read out the charge sheet.

However, Zardari and other accused denied all ch-arges upon which the court ordered NAB to produce evidence on next hearing.

The court ordered National Accountab-ility Bureau (NAB) to produce three witnesses on October 20, while other three on 21st in Park Lane Company and Thatha Water Supply cases, respectively.

The court had indicted a total of 19 persons in Park Lane reference while 15 were indicted in Thatta Water Supply reference.

The court had already indicted Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Septe-mber 28 in the mega money laundering reference.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the accountability court, Zardari said Khawaja Asif must have given the statement about him on somebody’s instructions. He said that it was an attempt to divide the opposition.

Talking about the accountability cases filed against him, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that he had previously suffered under the same circumstances when cases were filed against him.

“When we are in opposition, such cases are filed against us,” he said. “We have been going through these cases in the past as well.”

It may be mentioned here that Thatta Water Supply is a supplementary reference, part of the fake bank accounts and mega money-laundering scam references filed by NAB against Zardari.

Similarly, a Karachi-based private company, Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd, had purchased almost 2,500 kanals of land near Sangjani from Faisal Sakhi Butt, who himself purchased the land from a Pakistani American living in Houston, Texas in the USA, named Muhammad Nasir Khan, for merely Rs62 million.

Nasir Khan was the original purchaser of this land in 1994 and was alleged by National Accountab-ility Bureau (NAB) in 1997 to be Zardari’s frontman in the Ehtesab Bureau reference filed against him in 1997.

However, all the legal requirements were met and followed in the purchase and transfer of this land from one man to another and then to Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd, which was a Karachi-based company.

According to the Form-A Annual Return of the company, its share capital, as reflected in the SECP record then, showed it had 120,000 shares of which Zardari and Bilawal own 30,000 shares each.

Zardari was shown as a director and his son was a member with four others who appear as members and debenture holders.

Zardari allegedly had forcibly acquired the 2,500 kanals of land uprooting 300 families to set up a polo ground and a riding pavilion in Sangjani, 25 minutes from Islamabad.