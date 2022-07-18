Zardari pays homage to Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has paid homage to Shaheed Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto. Shaheed Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto resisted the brutal dictator that had been imposed on the country.

He was a true democrat. Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the Mother of Democracy sacrificed her children for the country and the nation.

President Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto endured tragic traumas and her bravery is admirable. Shaheed Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto was steadfast on his his father, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s philosophy. The PPP is the party of martyrs and every Jiyala is a Bhutto.

The leadership of PPP sacrificed their lives but did not allow any harm on the federation, Asif Ali Zardari said.

We tolerate oppression patiently but remain firm on our principles, Asif Zardari said. Supremacy of the constitution, an empowered parliament and rule of the people is our politics, President Zardari said.