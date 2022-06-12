Zardari, PML-Q ministers vow to make Pakistan self-sufficient

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Former president Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting with the PML-Q’s federal ministers – Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that making Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat was the first priority of him, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the coalition government.

“If the farmers of my country are prosperous, the country is prosperous,” said the former president who is also the co-chairman of the PPP. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that special relief had been given to farmers in the budget. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain also spoke on the occasion and said that restoring confidence of farmers and foreign investors was the first priority of the coalition government.

