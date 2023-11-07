Zardari: PPP ready to face any alliance in elections 2024

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians chairman, Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the PTI chief was removed from PM House as he ‘failed’ to serve the masses.

We did not remove the PTI chief to regain power, but he was impeached as he failed to serve the people, who voted for him, Asif Ali Zardari said while addressing a ceremony in Ghotki.

The former president said the PPP is ready to face any alliance in the general elections 2024 as it is a beauty of democracy. Contest always yields good results, he added.

Commenting on the repatriation of the illegal Afghans living in Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari said, PPP wants Afghan brothers, sisters and children should return to their homeland.

“We have to think for the future of our next generation,” he said, adding that Islamabad cannot bear the financial crisis anymore.

Highlighting the performance of the past PPP government in Sindh, the PPP leader said his party generated jobs for the youth in the province and carried out several development projects for the uplift of the province.

We can earn $5 to 6 billion from the sea, he added.

Asif Ali Zardari also lamented the incumbent government of Pakistan for not raising its ‘effective’ voice for the war-hit people of Palestine.