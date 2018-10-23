Zardari should focus on meeting his lawyers instead of politicians: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, has advised that former president Asif Ali Zardari needs to focus on meeting with his lawyers instead of politicians.

This he said in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday. He was responding to Zardari’s statement for uniting the opposition against the PTI government.

Chaudhry added that the PPP Co-Chairman will realize the importance of this free advice within days.

He added that governments cannot be toppled by tabling resolutions, you need votes for that and adding that all Zardari sahib has now are notes as he has lost his votes in his quest to earn notes.

Earlier in the last week, Zardari, who is nominated in a case regarding fake bank accounts, has held a meeting with ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as well as JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders in order to “decide the future course of action”.

Last week, he declared that the new government is incapable of running the country, and urged opposition parties to take a principle-based stand against the “incompetent” administration.

