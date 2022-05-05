Zardari terms Bilawal ‘lucky’ as Kaaba’s doors opened for him

KARACHI (NNI): Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a lucky young man that the door of Kaaba was opened for him.

The former president called on the workers of his constituency at Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari sought his well-being from his constituency members and addressed them, briefly. Zardari said he wants to meet all the workers, adding that he has special attachment with the people of his constituency.The former president said that politicians have always talked about the prosperity of this country. Zardari added: “We have to return back to our people”.

Zardari praised former prime minister and her wife Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said she was always concerned about the employment of common man, adding that the same concern is present in PPP even today.

Zardari said he had the privilege of performing Umrah with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on many occasions. Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Zia Lanjar, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Aajiz Dhamra and others were present on the occasion of meeting of President Asif Ali Zardari with workers.

Tariq Masood Arain, Ghulam Shah Laghari, Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Saleem Jalbani, Abdul Sattar Kerio, Ali Madad Jattak, Aslam Gul and others were also present during the meeting.

