Zardari terms PML-N unreliable

KARACHI (NNI): Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has once again proved that it is unreliable.

A meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) was held with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in chair.

The meeting declared PML-N responsible for delaying the All Parties Conference (APC).

During the meeting, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari termed the PML-N as unreliable and also supported the criticism of other party leaders on the PML-N.

Sources said that the PPP co-chairman decided to summon a meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC), while the CEC approved hosting the APC.

“It has also been decided to invite PML-N as an opposition party in the APC to be hosted by the PPP and the PPP itself will decide the date of the APC after consultation with other opposition parties,” sources said.

The PPP’s CEC meeting decided that the APC would be held with or with the PML-N. The meeting also decided to reorganize the PPP in all the four provinces.

Zardari said, “We make the opposition’s alliance strong by joining hands with the PML-N and they cut a deal with the government.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media after the party’s CEC meeting headed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Raza Rabbani said that they had asked the court to exempt Asif Zardari from personal appearances during the proceedings and record his statement via a video link, however, it was not accepted.

He said that Asif Zardari has decided to appear before the court during today’s meeting and said that it was not a new thing for him.

“Zardari wants activists to avoid congregation during the proceedings,” Raza Rabbani said and lamented the use of NAB against political opponents. He said that the remarks of the apex court has exposed the accountability watchdog.

The PPP meeting also mulled over the remarks of the attorney general before the apex court regarding Karachi and Raza Rabbani while rejecting any such proposal from the federal government said that the Sindh government was solely responsible for resolving the issues of the city.

“Karachi is part of the Sindh province and will remain so,” he said.