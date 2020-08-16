Zardari to appear before court today

ISLAMABAD (Online): Former President Asif Ali Zardari will appear before Accountability Court in Toshakhana reference today Monday in Islamabad.

On the appearance of Asif Zardari, the security of accountability court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) offices has been beefed up and entry of unrelated persons has been banned.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad has ordered foolproof security of accountability court and NAB offices.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials, leaders of a political party are urging workers to come to the accountability court. Security of Accountability Court, National Accountability Bureau Office and NAB Old Headquarters should be enhanced.