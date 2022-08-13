Zardari’s message on the 75th Independence Day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message to the nation on Independence Day has said that the supremacy of the elected parliament of the people is essential for a free, independent and dignified Pakistan.

President Zardari said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation of Pakistan as an independent state. Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a strong and stable country by giving it the unanimous 1973 constitution which is still a symbol of trust and bond between all the units of the federation.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the dictators distorted the constitution for power but failed. He said that only an empowered parliament can decide the future of the country and the nation.

President Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto solidified the the pact of unity and solidarity between the federation and all units with her blood. He said that the 18th Amendment is the guarantee of a strong and stable Pakistan.

Now, the time has come to make sustainable decisions for the country and the nation by fully implementing the Charter of Democracy. All democratic political parties of the country should unite to empower the parliament.