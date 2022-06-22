Zardari’s mother passes away

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi, the party confirmed Wednesday.

Family sources told media that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away on Wednesday. Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and others will arrive in Karachi as well. They will leave for Nawabshah via a special flight.

Meanwhile, the President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother.

The prime minister sharing grief with the former president observed that the death of a person like mother was a huge shock. The president and the prime minister expressed their condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related