Zayn Malik’s One Direction exit was backed by Gigi Hadid who said he was ‘unhappy’

NEW YORK: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have had a shaky relationship previously but the two are of late, getting hailed as the ultimate power couple.

In an unearthed interview, it was discovered that the 25-year-old supermodel has had her boyfriend’s back since he first became a contentious personality by exiting One Direction in 2015.

The fashionista had said in the interview with Entertainment Tonight back then, that going solo would most definitely permit him into ‘learning more about himself.’

“The more that he is own his own the more he is finding the soul in the music and what is making him really happy to sing,” he said.

She also went on to hint that Zayn felt unhappy in the band with his mates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

“It genuinely makes him want to be on the stage and the music that he is starting to do more now is showing how much more he is learning about himself,” she said.

Zayn had quit the mega-famous boyband in 2015 and is said to no longer be sharing cordial ties with his former pals.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn have sparked engagement rumours after a photo of the singer’s tattoo went viral with a verse on marriage by Khalil Gibran inked on his arm.

The tattoo reads, “Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

This news comes only days after Gigi confirmed that she was having a baby with Zayn due in September. While the two have yet to announce the gender, reports suggest that the couple is expecting a daughter.