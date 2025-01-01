Zelenskiy Pitches Mineral Deal to Trump, Seeks Security Assurances Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an offer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, proposing a strategic partnership over Ukraine’s vast mineral resources in exchange for continued American support in Kyiv’s war against Russia.

In an exclusive interview, Zelenskiy laid out his pitch while poring over a once-classified map detailing Ukraine’s reserves of rare earth elements, titanium, and uranium—key materials vital to global industries. He made it clear that Ukraine is open to making deals but insisted that security guarantees must be part of any agreement.

“If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal. We are open to it,” Zelenskiy said, emphasizing that Ukraine was not “giving away” its resources but offering a mutually beneficial investment opportunity.

The move comes as Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv struggling to secure long-term military aid. Zelenskiy warned that Russia, which still possesses Soviet-era geological data on Ukraine’s resource wealth, could offer access to these critical minerals to adversaries like North Korea and Iran.

Ukraine as an Energy Hub

Beyond minerals, Kyiv is also exploring a potential partnership with Washington on energy security. According to Zelenskiy, U.S. officials are in talks with Ukraine about using the country’s underground storage facilities for American liquefied natural gas (LNG), positioning Ukraine as a major energy hub for Europe.

“I know that the Trump administration is very interested in this… We are ready and willing to have contracts for LNG supplies to Ukraine,” he said.

Securing a Meeting with Trump

The timing of Zelenskiy’s pitch is critical. The Ukrainian leader is pushing for a direct meeting with Trump before any potential U.S.-Russia talks take place, warning that discussions about Ukraine’s fate should not happen without Kyiv at the table.

“Otherwise, it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said.

With the Munich Security Conference set to begin next week, all eyes will be on whether Trump and Zelenskiy meet—and whether a deal over Ukraine’s future starts taking shape.

Source: Reuters