Zelenskiy says Russia continues attacking Ukraine ahead of summit

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Russia continued attacking Ukraine ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but its attempt to demonstrate power by launching a new assault in the east failed.

“On the day of the negotiations, they also kill people. And that says a lot,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger.

“The war continues. It continues precisely because there is no order, nor any indication that Moscow is preparing to end this war,” he added.