Zelenskiy says Russia continues attacking Ukraine ahead of summit

7 hours ago
by The Frontier Post

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Russia continued attacking Ukraine ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but its attempt to demonstrate power by launching a new assault in the east failed.

“On the day of the negotiations, they also kill people. And that says a lot,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger.

“The war continues. It continues precisely because there is no order, nor any indication that Moscow is preparing to end this war,” he added.

You may also like