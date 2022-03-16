KYIV (TASS): President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelen-sky called on the US Con-gress to impose sanctions against all current Russian politicians, and also dem-anded that all American companies leave Russia.

“New packages of sanctions are needed, all the time, every week,” Zelensky said in a video call to members of both houses of the US Congress on Wednesday.

“We propose that the United States impose sanctions on all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their posts and will not sever ties with those responsible for the aggression against Ukraine, from members of the State Duma to the very last official,” Zelensky said.

“All American companies must leave Russia, its market immediately,” the President of Ukraine demanded. He urged members of Congress to put pressure on companies that operate in their constituencies to leave Russia. Zelensky also called for a ban on the import of Russian goods to all American ports.

Zelensky thanked the American authorities and personally President Joe Biden for their help, in particular, for the supply of weapons and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. However, he called on members of both houses of the US Congress to “do more” to support the Ukrainian authorities.

