Zelensky hails US arms-use green light as ‘step forward’

KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday hailed the United States’ decision to allow Kyiv to use American-supplied weapons to strike in Russia, with some restrictions.

“This is a step forward toward (the) goal … of making it possible to defend our people who live in the villages on the border,” Zelensky told reporters in Stockholm where he took part in a Ukraine-Northern Europe security summit.

US officials said Thursday that President Joe Biden had secretly lifted restrictions on Ukraine using certain American-supplied weapons against targets inside Russian territory, but only to defend the under-fire Kharkiv region.

Biden had come under increasing pressure from a desperate Ukraine to ease his ban, but had so far resisted amid fears it could drag NATO into direct conflict or even a nuclear standoff with Moscow.

The Kremlin accused the West on Thursday of “entering a new round of escalations in tensions”.