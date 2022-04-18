Zelensky hands over to EU application form for Ukraine’s accession to European Union

Kyiv (TASS): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over a completed questionnaire to the head of the EU Delegation in Kyiv, which is a necessary step for Ukraine to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership. This was announced on Monday by the office of the President of Ukraine.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over to the head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas a completed questionnaire for our state to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership,” the message on the website of the Ukrainian president says.

“The people of Ukraine are united by this goal – to feel on an equal footing, part of Europe, part of the European Union,” Zelensky said. He thanked the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Maasikas for their prompt work in providing the questionnaire. “This is an important signal. We believe that we will receive support and become a candidate for admission. After that, the next final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people,” the President of Ukraine believes.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian government, together with the President’s office, promptly prepared answers to the questions of the EU questionnaire and now “work is underway to integrate Ukraine into the European Union.”

“We are already integrated into the EU power grid. Now we continue to work with the European Commission on integration and a common network of free roaming, free payment space,” Shmyhal said.

Maasikas said he also “feels part of the team working to get Ukraine candidate status for EU membership,” the office of the President of Ukraine reports. According to the diplomat, Ukraine’s answers in the questionnaire will be analyzed very quickly.

On April 8, von der Leyen gave Zelensky a questionnaire at a press conference in Ukraine, the completion of which will allow the EC to recommend to the European Union Council to start discussions on the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and promised “to help fill it out not within years, but within weeks”.

The European Commission’s recommendation to the Council of the EU to launch negotiations on admission to the community is the first official step towards accession. Next, the country must agree with European negotiators on a set of conditions or “negotiation chapters” that it must comply with.

The negotiation process can take anywhere from a few years to an indefinitely long period. Finland went the fastest of all – in 3 years, the longest – Turkey, which launched negotiations on joining the EU in the fall of 2005.

Earlier, Zelensky, in an address to the European Council, said that the European Union should not be late with the decision to admit Ukraine to the EU.

Prior to that, he claimed that the European Commission would decide on the issue of granting Ukraine membership in the European Union within a few months.

At the end of February, the President of Ukraine turned to the European Union with a request for the country’s immediate accession to the community.

On March 1, the head of the office of the Ukrainian leader, Andriy Yermak, said that the application for the country’s accession to the EU under the accelerated procedure was accepted, registered and under consideration.

EU leaders at the summit in Versailles in March did not grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the community, but expressed full “support for the choice” of Kyiv. As French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time, he does not think that today it is possible to open the accession procedure for Ukraine, which is in a state of war, but it would be unfair to close the door to it.

According to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, a serious discussion of the possible entry of Ukraine into the European Union may begin after the restoration of the country.

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine: The meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine is scheduled for April 19. This was reported to TASS on Monday by a source in the world organization.

“The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday,” the source said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.

He repeatedly stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Related