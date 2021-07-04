Valery Mikhailov

Last week, the Verk-hovna Rada nevertheless voted for the law “On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine”, with warnings about the adoption of which Vladimir Putin spoke out , who called the draft law ugly . The law defines the indigenous peoples of Ukraine and introduces special rights for the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks. Without granting such a status to the largest ethnic group after the Ukrainians, historically living on the territory of present-day Ukraine – the Russians, as well as other nationalities.

The main goal of the adoption of the law, of course, is further discrimination against Russians, as well as those who identify themselves with Russian-speaking Ukrainians, about which, by the way, members of the ruling party did not hesitate to speak out. For example, Oleg Semi-nsky, who wrote on Face-book that Russians will no longer be able to fully enjoy all human rights, but then erased his post .

Accompanying goals are the strengthening of the practice of forcible Ukrainization of Russians and Russian-speaking different nationalities and the creation of additional inconveniences for Russia through the use of “political Crimean Tatars.”

Well, these goals, in turn, are set within the framework of the general orientation of the Ukrainian authorities towards confrontation with Russia and the drift of Volodymyr Zelensky towards Armovir (“Army, Mova, Vira” is the main pre-election slogan of the presidential campaign lost by Poroshenko) with a focus on the corresponding electorate … This clearly alienates Ukraine from the peace promised by Zelensky before the elections, provokes a further split in society and lays time bombs under its existence as a single state entity. But it must be admitted that at the same time it consolidates a certain part of the electorate. Although even so, it only narrows the electoral base for the current president.

The draft law on indigenous peoples was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent one by Zelensky himself. And the deputies willingly responded to this initiative: the bill became law in a very short time.

As already mentioned, he gives the status of the indigenous peoples of the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks. All three ethnic groups live mainly on the territory of Crimea, which Ukraine continues to consider as its own. On the territory actually controlled by Kiev , even the Crimean Tatars live only a few thousand (mainly in the Kherson region ), plus something within a thousand are “political Crimean Tatars” who settled in Kiev. The number of Karaites and Krymchaks is simply scanty: among the former, even in the Crimea, it is measured in hundreds, and on the territory controlled by Kiev by dozens, among the latter even less.

The law stipulates that the indigenous people of Ukraine are “an autochthonous ethnic community that has formed on the territory of Ukraine, is a bearer of an original language and culture, has traditional social, cultural or representative bodies, is aware of itself as an indigenous people of Ukraine, is an ethnic mi-nority in the population and does not have state education outside Ukraine”. Whether the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks recognize themselves as indigenous peoples of Ukraine is a big question. But the indication of the lack of state education among the people outside Ukraine, of course, closes the opportunity for recognition by the indigenous people, for example, the Russians, who for centuries have lived almost throughout the territory of present-day Ukraine. And some of its present territories until the twentieth century had nothing to do with Little Russia (Ukraine) at all. And not only annexed in the 18th century, but also, for example, the former Russian city of Putivl for centuries. Along with the Russians, this rule infringes on the rights of the Hungarians, Poles, Greeks, Bulgarians, Romanians, and, note, Jews, who have lived for centuries in different parts of today’s Ukraine, despite the origin of Zelensky himself.

By the way, there was an incident in this matter. The fact is that Krymchaks profess Talmudic Judaism and, according to the Israeli “Law of Return”, are part of the Jewish people and have the right to repatriation. By the way, the Nazis, who almost exterminated the Krymchaks, adhered to the same opinion. That is, the Krymchaks have a state education outside Ukraine, which did not prevent them from being classified as an indigenous people.

Things are not easy with the Crimean Tatars either: they live in Turkey in the amount of five to six million and are considered part of the Turkish people. So they seem to have statehood too.

However, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, to which the Ukrainian law refers, does not make the recognition of a people indigenous dependent on the availability of state education.

In UN documents , the definition of an indigenous people is associated with the fact that the community of people is the descendants of those people and peoples who inhabited this territory before the arrival of people and peoples with a different culture, language, customs. Even taking into account the disputes over the ethnogenesis of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples and, in general, the presence or absence of two such peoples, Russians, according to this interpretation, are 100 percent the indigenous people of today’s Ukraine. And the restriction invented in the Ukrainian law is a local – or rather, Russophobic – know-how.

Indigenous peoples, according to Ukrainian law, will receive broad cultural, economic, educational and linguistic rights. They will be able to create their own educational institutions, to study in their native language. Russians and Russian speakers do not have such rights. Moreover, in the “semi-fascist law on education,” as Hungarian Prime Minister Gergely Gulyash called it , under pressure from Budapest and Bucharest , concessions were made regarding education in Hungarian, Romanian, and at the same time Polish and Slovak languages.

For Russians and Russian-speakers, the defeat in the rights to language, education and culture in Ukraine is total.

Also, indigenous peoples will be able to create their own media, receive funding from the representative bodies from the state budget (the theme of the Mejlis banned in Russia). The law gives them guarantees of legal protection against any actions aimed at depriving the signs of ethnicity, in particular, any form of forced assimilation. It follows from this that other minorities can be forcibly assimilated, and they are not entitled to guarantees of protection of rights related to ethnicity. In other words, the content and direction of the law fully allow one to agree with its characterization by the President of Russia: “This already definitely looks like the theory and practice of Nazi Germany.”

At the same time, everything is clear with the additional opportunities for discrimination provided by this law, but it is also worth mentioning the application of norms aimed at protecting indigenous peoples. They, of course, will be used not so much for protection (Kiev, in fact, is of little concern to people classified as indigenous peoples), as for funding and other forms of support for the “political Crimean Tatars” and, possibly, their colleagues from the Karaites and Krymchaks (if they can be found) with the aim of creating information and political problems for Russia at the international level. That is, the law is both Russophobic and anti-Russian.

And if on the eve of the meeting with Biden Zelensky presents him with political gifts, then, declaring his desire to meet with Putin, he rolls out the most anti-Russian agenda.