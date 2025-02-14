Zelensky Rejects Peace Talks Without Ukraine’s Involvement

Munich, February 14, 2025; Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected any potential peace agreement between the US and Russia that excludes Ukraine’s direct involvement. His statement comes after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reportedly initiated discussions to end the war.

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s sovereignty, declaring, “We cannot accept it, as an independent country.” Trump, following a phone call with Putin, suggested a “good possibility” of ending the war but indicated that Ukraine’s NATO membership was impractical and that a full return to pre-2022 borders was unlikely.

The former US president also claimed that Russian and American representatives would meet in Munich this Friday, but Moscow has yet to confirm its participation. Meanwhile, a Zelensky adviser dismissed reports of direct Ukraine-Russia talks at the event.

European leaders have also denounced any peace process that sidelines Ukraine. UK Defence Secretary John Healey asserted that negotiations must include Kyiv, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected any “dictated peace.” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Washington of “appeasement” toward Russia.

Trump further announced a potential meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia, expressing optimism for a ceasefire. However, Zelensky remains skeptical, warning world leaders against trusting Moscow’s intentions.

As the war nears its third anniversary, Ukraine continues its resistance while seeking stronger Western security assurances. With global powers discussing potential peace terms, Zelensky has made it clear: any resolution must have Ukraine at the table.

