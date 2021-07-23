Zelensky replaces head of Foreign Inte’l Service of Ukraine

KIEV (Agencies): Presi-dent of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the head of the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Alexander Litvinenko became the new head of the SVR, the relevant decrees were published on the website of the head of state on Friday.

“To appoint Litvinenko Alexander Valerievich the chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine,” the text of the decree says. By another decree, the president dismissed Valery Kondratyuk from a similar position.

Alexander Litvinenko was born on April 27, 1972 in Kiev. He is a Doctor of Political Science, Prof-essor, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine. Major General of the Reserve.

He was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, the insignia of the President of Ukraine – the jubilee medal “25 Years of Independence of Ukraine”

He worked as a chief specialist of the Main Directorate of Government Communications of the SBU.

He was deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.