Zelensky warns against ‘decisions without Ukraine’

KYIV (AFP): President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned that “decisions without Ukraine” would not bring peace and ruled out ceding territory to Russia.



“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” he said on social media, as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to hold a summit next week.



“Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing,” he said.