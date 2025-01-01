Zelenskyy invited to special EU summit on support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters): EU Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday said he had invited Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the special summit of EU leaders on March 6, to discuss future support to Ukraine.

“The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe’s security,” Costa said in invitation letter to EU leaders.

“We should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Costa, who chairs the EU summits, said he aimed for decisions that would make the EU “better equipped to deal with immediate and future challenges to its security.”