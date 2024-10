KYIV (AFP): President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a visit to Ukraine by Antonio Guterres over the UN chief’s participation in a summit hosted in Russia, a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP on Friday.

“After Kazan, (Gutteres) wanted to come to Ukraine, but the president did not confirm his visit. So Gutteres won’t be here, specifically because of the humiliation of sanity and international law in Kazan,” a city in central Russia, the source said.