Zelenskyy says he wants to ‘make things right’ with Trump

KYIV (Agencies): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he wanted to “make things right” with Donald Trump and wanted to work under the US president’s “strong leadership” to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

In his first public comments since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy called for a “truce” in the sea and sky, in a post on the X social media site in which he also thanked Washington for its support against the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy his clash with Trump last week was “regrettable.”

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive,” the Ukrainian leader said.