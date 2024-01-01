Zelenskyy says will meet Biden ‘this month’ to present Ukraine ‘victory plan’

KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he will meet US leader Joe Biden “this month” to present his “victory plan” on how to end two and a half years of war with Russia.

The announcement came as Biden is due to discuss whether or not to let Kyiv fire Western-provided long-range missiles into Russia with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“My meeting with President Joe Biden is planned,” Zelenskyy said at an international conference in Kyiv. “I will present him with a victory plan.”

He gave no specific details on how to end more than 30 months of fighting, saying only that his proposal will involve “a system of interconnected solutions that will give Ukraine enough power – enough to put this war on a course to peace.”

Kyiv has been pressing the West for a green light to use Western weapons to strike into Russia, saying that it could change the course of the war.

Zelenskyy announced he would meet Biden just over a month into Kyiv’s surprise incursion into the Kursk region, which he had said at the time was partly aimed at forcing Russia into “fair” negotiations.

Zelenskyy has said he aims to host another international peace summit outlining his vision to end the war in November, to which Russia will be invited.