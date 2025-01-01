Zelenskyy: Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan Must Include Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that any plan by Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine must not only halt the conflict but also ensure future security to prevent further Russian aggression. In an interview with Britain’s ITV, Zelenskyy emphasized that past peace talks had failed, and he would only engage in new negotiations if there were assurances that America and Europe would not abandon Ukraine.

Trump has indicated that he has been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war, though he has not disclosed details. His national security adviser, Mike Waltz, confirmed that senior U.S. diplomats would be in Europe this week to discuss potential peace talks. Waltz added that economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions and tariffs, could be used to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, causing a fire in a non-residential building, though no injuries were reported. In another development, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s power grid, a move hailed by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as a step toward energy independence.

On the battlefield, Russia claims to have captured Orikhovo-Vasylivka, a village near the strategic Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar. Separately, an explosion on an oil tanker at a Russian port near St. Petersburg forced an evacuation, though authorities are still investigating the cause.

