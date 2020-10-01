Zemarai Paikan sentenced to three years in prison

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Former Afghan National Civil Order Police commander Maj. Gen. Zmarai Paikan was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday by the appellate court of the Anti-Corruption Justice Center, accused of misuse of authority, according to a statement by the Attorney General’s Office.

The statement said that according to the accusations against Paikan, he had appointed his son “illegally” and provided him military personnel and equipment.

In a trial in his absence in December 2017, Paikan was sentenced to eight years in prison by a primary court, according to the statement.

He was arrested by security forces in August this year. (TOLOnews)