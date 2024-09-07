Zero tolerance for smoke-emitting vehicles, says Marriyum

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb there would be zero tolerance for vehicles causing air pollution.

She made this remark in a presser on smog in which she said the city had been suffering a lot due to the issue as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore had reached alarming level to almost unbearable level of 450.

‘Due to smog, all the facets of society are affected as education, economy and health take a toll,” she added.

The provincial minister said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took strong exception of smog related issues after assuming office and immediately banned use of plastic bags in Punjab.

Aurangzeb said a new transport system would be introduced to help lower the traffic burden.

She further added that fitness certificates have been made mandatory for the vehicles causing air pollution.