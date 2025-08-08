Zhob operation toll rises to 47 as 14 more Indian-sponsored terrorists killed

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The death toll in security forces’ successful operation against terrorists in Zhob District has risen to 47 as 14 more Indian-sponsored Khwarij were hunted down and killed.

According to an ISPR press release issued in Rawalpindi on Saturday, following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza in Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which 33 Khwarij were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the conduct of the operation, 14 more Indian-sponsored Khwarij were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain Khwarij, the ISPR statement said.

The number of Khwarij killed in two days of anti-infiltration operation has risen to 47.

The security forces remained committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan, the ISPR statement said.

Earlier, in a statement on Friday, the ISPR said Pakistan Army has foiled an infiltration bid on Pak-Afghan border near Zhob district of Balochistan and neutralized 33 terrorists of Fitna-al Hindustan besides recovering heavy weapons form their possession.

On night 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of Khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Sambaza. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise, bold and skilful engagement, 33 Indian-sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

PM commends security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 47 elements of Fitna al-Khwarij during the last two days, after they made infiltration attempt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border area near District Zhob.

The prime minister said that security forces valiantly foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists to infiltrate. “The entire nation is standing with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further reiterated the resolve of complete eradication of terrorism of all forms from the country.