Zhob stinks in heaps of garbage

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB: Heaps of garbage scattered everywhere and filth accumulated in the drains not only restricting the smooth drains water flow but also exposing the lapses on the part of the municipal administration here in the city.

The city stinks due to open garbage dumping sites on city roads and the municipal committee’s failure to provide adequate sanitation services to the residents despite tall claims of the officials on social media. It is observed that the drains are choked, filled with polythene bags and garbage in both residential and commercial areas of the city.

The situation gets worse when it rains. Stinking smell emitting from the scattered garbage has made it difficult for the pedestrians to walk on the roads and it also poses a serious threat to the health of people. But the Municipal Committee has turned a blind eye to the situation worsening with each passing day. Nasarabad, GanjMuhallah, BabuMuhallah, Kharotabad, Mandokhailabad, Islamyar, Saeedabad, Kakar town, Pirzada colony and New Abadi are the worst affected areas.

“Municipal Committee is failed to redress the public grievances and seems less interested in launching a cleanliness drive to clear the choked drains and remove garbage dumps in the streets. The sanitary staff is rarely seen lifting garbage and cleaning drains. The issue has been taken up several times with the civic body but in vain,” a resident lamented.

The officials concerned said that the Municipal administration lacks manpower, sufficient resources and equipment’s to tackle the situation.

The people have demanded of the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to lift the garbage and dump it out of the city. On the other hand, the drain water mixes with water supply lines in some leaking spots due to weak and decades old water supply system. It also causes various diseases. But the officials have not yet bothered to rectify the problem. The residents complained.