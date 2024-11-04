Zia pledges improved access to information

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said that with the ratification of the Access to Information Law, journalists’ issues will be addressed, and ambiguities in the law will also be resolved.

Zia-ul-Haq Haqmal, acting director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, in a two-day seminar aimed at fostering coordination between spokespersons and journalists in the northeastern region, pledged that journalists’ challenges would be addressed.

The Deputy Minister for Publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture said, “We follow the leadership’s guidance, and God willing, we will provide information according to this guidance. Work has also been done on the media law, and it will be sent to the office of the leader of the Islamic Emirate once more, and after its ratification, all issues will be transparent, and problems will be resolved.”

Some journalists in the northeastern region are calling on officials to put an end to their issues.

Sayed Mohebullah Madras, a journalist, said, “Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to improve access to information for the media.”

Another journalist, Abdul Sami Khawari, added, “We hope that the scope of such meetings will expand, allowing for discussions on media challenges and proposed solutions.”

Another journalist, Nusratullah Ebrahimi, said, “We were concerned about image restrictions in certain provinces, especially in Takhar, and we were promised solutions. We hope that the media law will be made public so we can carry out our work in line with it.”

Previously, some journalists in Kunduz had also requested facilitation in their professional activities.