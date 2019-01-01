Zia ul Mustafa elected vice president of SAFA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Zia Ul Mustafa, FCMA, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan will serve as Vice- President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), a forum of professional accountancy bodies committed to positioning, maintaining and developing the accountancy profession in SAARC Region and ensuring its continued eminence in the world of accountancy; in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region.

Zia has been elected to the volunteer position by SAFA board members and he will serve a one-year term with effect from 1st Jan, 2019.

On his new appointment, Mr Zia said: ‘It is an honour to be elected as SAFA Vice President for year 2019. Our primary focus for this year will be to engage in thought leadership and influence areas that play critical role in shaping the future of the profession, and engagement amongst bodies of the SAARC region’

Zia ul Mustafa, President, ICMA Pakistan for the period 2017-19, is presently the Chairman of SAFA Committee on Governmental and Public Sector Enterprises Accounting. He is also the Member of SAFA Board and the Assembly. He has served ICMA Pakistan in various capacities and has ample exposure of the functioning of CAPA and IFAC apart from SAFA. During the period 2012-14; he assumed the responsibility of President of ICMA Pakistan with distinction of being its youngest President since inception of Institute in 1951 by attaining this position at the age of only 37 years.

Zia ul Mustafa has exposure of over twenty years in corporate and public sector organizations during which period he remained associated in various segments of economy like manufacturing, construction, services, banking and education. Presently; he is serving as Chief Financial Officer & Business Administrator of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited, a corporate entity owned by the Government of Pakistan with a mandate to develop, operate and promote Expo Centers in major cities of Pakistan. He has put his best efforts to convert the idea of developing and managing of expo centers into reality on self-sustainable basis. In recognition of his services, he received an award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He has also served as elected Board Member of Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) for three years and as Member Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited with additional responsibility of Chairman, Board Audit Committee for a period of three years. Apart from having corporate and professional experience; he has the exposure of travelling to over 20 countries and he also enjoys good reputation as a corporate trainer.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) is an Apex Body of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) and an Acknowledged Accountancy Grouping of IFAC. SAFA comprises of ten accountancy bodies in South-Asian Region namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan. Bhutan and Maldives, where no accountancy body exists, has been given an Observer status. SAFA has undertaken the leadership role in providing a new direction to the accountancy profession within the region and this Apex body has nearly 375,000 members affiliated with its member bodies. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is one of the founder members of SAFA and also hosts its Permanent Secretariat at New Delhi.