Pakistan

Zilhaj Moon not sighted; Eid on 10th

4 mins ago
The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report
KARACHI: The Zihaj moon could not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Wednesday evening, thus Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 10 in the country.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting in Karachi. Hence, the first Zilhaj will fall on July 1 and Eid-ul-Azha on July 10.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting that was also attended by the members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Karachi as well as representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office and Ministry of Science and Technology. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees across the country also held meetings at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore Quetta and Peshawar.

