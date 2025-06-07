Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 7

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Zilhaj moon was not sighted across the country, and Eidul Azha will be observed on June 7 (Saturday), announced Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Maulana Khabeer Azad said that no credible reports of moon sighting were received from any region of Pakistan.

As a result, he added, it was unanimously agreed that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 7, 2025.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj 1446 Hijri.

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the meeting.

Members of SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, and other relevant institutions were also present in the meeting to assist the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, zonal committee meetings were also held in various cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimage.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) also predicted that the Eidul Azha would fall on June 7.

Earlier, Arab media reported that the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Indonesia, where the Islamic month will begin on Wednesday, May 28, and Eidul Azha will be observed on June 6, 2025.

However, in Brunei Darussalam, the moon was not sighted, and Eidul Azha there will be celebrated on June 7.