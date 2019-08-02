Zilhaj moon sighting: Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to meet today in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting will be held in Karachi for sighting Zilhaj moon, on Friday (today).

According to reports, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting which will be held in Karachi’s Meteorological Department after Asr prayer.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Zilhaj moon or otherwise.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision on crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

On the other hand, Zil-hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and 1st Zil-hajj would be observed on August 2 whereas Eid ul Azha would be celebrated on August 11.